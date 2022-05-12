Drop in visits to A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 19,253 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in April.

That was a drop of 7% on the 20,727 visits recorded during March, but 16% more than the 16,549 patients seen in April 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 7,026 visits to A&E at sites run by Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 33% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 8% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.

At University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust:

In April:

There were 178 booked appointments, down from 189 in March

Just 67% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

1,334 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of patients