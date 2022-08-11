Drop in visits to A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer patients visited A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 20,478 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in July.

That was a drop of 1% on the 20,637 visits recorded during June, but 7% more than the 19,180 patients seen in July 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 12,197 visits to A&E departments run by Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 36% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 8% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust:

In July:

There were 86 booked appointments, down from 104 in June

70% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

1,121 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients

Of those, one was delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

The median time to treatment was 80 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times