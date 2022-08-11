Drop in visits to A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 20,478 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in July.
That was a drop of 1% on the 20,637 visits recorded during June, but 7% more than the 19,180 patients seen in July 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 12,197 visits to A&E departments run by Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 36% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 8% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.
At University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust:
In July:
There were 86 booked appointments, down from 104 in June
70% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
1,121 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients
Of those, one was delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:
The median time to treatment was 80 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 5% of patients left before being treated