Drop in visits to A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month

NHS England figures show 15,081 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in August.
Fewer patients visited A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
That was a drop of 26% on the 20,478 visits recorded during July, and 18% lower than the 18,412 patients seen in August 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 13,477 visits to A&E departments run by Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 17% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 11% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.
At University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust:
In August:
There were 57 booked appointments, down from 86 in July
64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
1,011 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of patients
Of those, four were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:
The median time to treatment was 78 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 5% of patients left before being treated