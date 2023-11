Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: TGI Fridays at Brandon Road, Coventry; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Lavender Bakery (W & W UK Ltd) at 41 London Road, Coventry; rated on November 13

• Rated 5: Cafe Locco at 139 Daventry Road, Coventry; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: The Wellspring Coffee Lounge at Earlsdon Methodist Church, Albany Road, Coventry; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Khushi Grill at 88 Wheelwright Lane, Coventry; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Aqua Food and Mood at 14 Butts, Coventry; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Arco Bar & Ristorante at 13 Butts, Coventry; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Tayper and Balla at 2 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Kokoro at 58 Broadgate, Coventry; rated on September 29

• Rated 4: D&D Picioca Coventry Shawarma at 174 Lythalls Lane, Coventry; rated on November 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Varsity at The New Varsity, Gibbet Hill Road, Coventry; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The Aardvark TA K-Town, Chik Box and Locked and Loaded at Aardvark, 2 Butts, Coventry; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: The Oak Inn at 119 Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on October 26

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Ricoh at 1081 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on November 10