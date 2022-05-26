Food hygiene ratings given to 18 Coventry establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Caf� Aroma at Avon Building, University Of Warwick, Kirby Corner Road, Coventry; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: MOSELEY PRIMARY SCHOOL at School House, 58 Moseley Avenue, Coventry; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Rootes Social Building, Gibbet Hill Road, Coventry; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Salt and Vinegar Limited at West Orchards Shopping Centre, Smithford Way, Coventry; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: SSPP Club at Saints Peter And Paul Catholic Primary School, Arkle Drive, Coventry; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Pepe's Piri Piri at 23 Trinity Street, Coventry; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Cleopatra's Kitchen at Unit 7, Fargo Village, Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Get Us Baked @Factory at Unit 7, Fargo Village, Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Herbivora @ Factory at Unit 7, Fargo Village, Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 8

• Rated 4: Tamil's Taste of Asia at 320 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on May 25

• Rated 3: Allys Balti at Restaurant, 48-50 Earlsdon Street, Coventry; rated on April 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Dirty Duck at Students Union Building, University Of Warwick, Gibbet Hill Road, Coventry; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Coventrians RFC at Coventrians Rugby Football Club, Yelverton Road, Coventry; rated on May 16

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Italia at 13b Ringwood Highway, Coventry; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Potters Fish Bar at 1-1a Ringwood Highway, Coventry; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: BOBOBowl at Coventry Retail Market, Queen Victoria Road, Coventry; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: The Brownie Box by Emily Ltd at Unit 7, Fargo Village, Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 8