Food hygiene ratings given to five Coventry establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Sweet Caribbean at Unit 3 The Parade, 113 Wheelwright Lane, Coventry; rated on May 18

• Rated 1: Food Street at 9 Blackwell Road, Coventry; rated on May 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Walsgrave at Walsgrave Hotel, 382 Walsgrave Road, Coventry; rated on June 7

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 3: Kebabish at 12 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on May 18