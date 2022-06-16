Food hygiene ratings given to five Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Sweet Caribbean at Unit 3 The Parade, 113 Wheelwright Lane, Coventry; rated on May 18
• Rated 1: Food Street at 9 Blackwell Road, Coventry; rated on May 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Walsgrave at Walsgrave Hotel, 382 Walsgrave Road, Coventry; rated on June 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 3: Kebabish at 12 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on May 18
• Rated 1: Aruvi Takeaway at 80 Wheelwright Lane, Coventry; rated on May 18