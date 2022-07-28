Food hygiene ratings given to five Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Merkur Slots at 535-539 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Revive Coffee Shop at St Martins Church Hall, Green Lane, Finham, Coventry; rated on July 20
• Rated 4: Longford Baptist Church at Oban Road, Coventry; rated on June 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Signal Box at Vantage Park, Meto Lakha Close, Coventry; rated on July 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Porkys at Upper Hertford Street Food Vans, Hertford Street, Coventry; rated on June 29