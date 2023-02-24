Register
Food hygiene ratings given to five Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
42 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Yi Pin Bai Wei & Haomen at 4a Hales Street, Coventry; rated on December 22

    • Rated 4: House of Empowerment at Lady Lane, Coventry; rated on January 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Trinity Guild RFC at Finham Park School, Green Lane, Finham, Coventry; rated on February 7

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: RANGOLEE SWEET CENTRE at 364 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on February 23

    • Rated 4: Lilly's Taste at CV2 ; rated on January 24