Food hygiene ratings given to five Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Yi Pin Bai Wei & Haomen at 4a Hales Street, Coventry; rated on December 22
• Rated 4: House of Empowerment at Lady Lane, Coventry; rated on January 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Trinity Guild RFC at Finham Park School, Green Lane, Finham, Coventry; rated on February 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: RANGOLEE SWEET CENTRE at 364 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on February 23
• Rated 4: Lilly's Taste at CV2 ; rated on January 24