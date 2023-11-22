Register
Food hygiene ratings given to five Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Don't Know You Choose at 158 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on November 16

    • Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at Mcdonalds, Alvis Retail Park, Holyhead Road, Coventry; rated on November 9

    • Rated 4: Royal Burger at 21 Butts, Coventry; rated on November 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Greyhound at Greyhound Inn, 20 Sutton Stop, Coventry; rated on August 17

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Little Kerala at 52 Humber Road, Coventry; rated on October 17