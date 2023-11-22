Food hygiene ratings given to five Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Don't Know You Choose at 158 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at Mcdonalds, Alvis Retail Park, Holyhead Road, Coventry; rated on November 9
• Rated 4: Royal Burger at 21 Butts, Coventry; rated on November 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Greyhound at Greyhound Inn, 20 Sutton Stop, Coventry; rated on August 17
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Little Kerala at 52 Humber Road, Coventry; rated on October 17