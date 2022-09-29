Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:50 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: BP MFG Subway at Petrol Filling Station, Willenhall Lane, Coventry; rated on September 20

    • Rated 5: JP's Kitchen TA Dirty Vegan, Cluckingham Palace and Mucho Nachos at Arches Industrial Estate, Spon End, Coventry; rated on August 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Burnt Post at Burnt Post Public House, 49 Kenpas Highway, Coventry; rated on September 26

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Liangji Roll at 4 Sparkbrook Workshops, Sparkbrook Street, Coventry; rated on August 31