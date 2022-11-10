Food hygiene ratings given to seven Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Cora's Diner at 1 Coventry Retail Market, Queen Victoria Road, Coventry; rated on November 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Open Arms at The Open Arms, Daventry Road, Coventry; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Goals Soccer Centre (Coventry) at A T 7 Sports Centre, Bell Green Road, Coventry; rated on October 26
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Cake Inn Coventry Ltd at CV6 ; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Pizza 4 U at 74 Jubilee Crescent, Coventry; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Sandy Fish Bar & Kebab House at 49 Sandy Lane, Coventry; rated on September 7
• Rated 1: Spice Sensations at 181b Longford Road, Coventry; rated on October 11