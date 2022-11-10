Food hygiene ratings given to seven Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Cora's Diner at 1 Coventry Retail Market, Queen Victoria Road, Coventry; rated on November 8

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Open Arms at The Open Arms, Daventry Road, Coventry; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Goals Soccer Centre (Coventry) at A T 7 Sports Centre, Bell Green Road, Coventry; rated on October 26

Advertisement

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Cake Inn Coventry Ltd at CV6 ; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Pizza 4 U at 74 Jubilee Crescent, Coventry; rated on November 2

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Sandy Fish Bar & Kebab House at 49 Sandy Lane, Coventry; rated on September 7