Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings given to seven Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Cora's Diner at 1 Coventry Retail Market, Queen Victoria Road, Coventry; rated on November 8

    Advertisement

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Open Arms at The Open Arms, Daventry Road, Coventry; rated on November 7

    • Rated 5: Goals Soccer Centre (Coventry) at A T 7 Sports Centre, Bell Green Road, Coventry; rated on October 26

    Advertisement

    Takeaways

    Plus four ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Cake Inn Coventry Ltd at CV6 ; rated on November 3

    • Rated 5: Pizza 4 U at 74 Jubilee Crescent, Coventry; rated on November 2

    Advertisement

    • Rated 5: Sandy Fish Bar & Kebab House at 49 Sandy Lane, Coventry; rated on September 7

    • Rated 1: Spice Sensations at 181b Longford Road, Coventry; rated on October 11