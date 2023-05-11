Food hygiene ratings given to seven Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Boom Battle Bar at 10 Cathedral Lanes Shopping Centre, Broadgate, Coventry; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Sidequest Hub at 12 Cathedral Lanes Shopping Centre, Broadgate, Coventry; rated on April 28

• Rated 4: Thai Dusit at 39 London Road, Coventry; rated on April 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: City Arms at The City Arms, 1 Earlsdon Street, Coventry; rated on May 3

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Coffee #1 at Ground Floor, 1 Friargate, Coventry; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Dhillons Plaice at 49 Woodway Lane, Coventry; rated on May 3