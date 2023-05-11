Register
Food hygiene ratings given to seven Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Boom Battle Bar at 10 Cathedral Lanes Shopping Centre, Broadgate, Coventry; rated on April 28

    • Rated 5: Sidequest Hub at 12 Cathedral Lanes Shopping Centre, Broadgate, Coventry; rated on April 28

    • Rated 4: Thai Dusit at 39 London Road, Coventry; rated on April 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: City Arms at The City Arms, 1 Earlsdon Street, Coventry; rated on May 3

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Coffee #1 at Ground Floor, 1 Friargate, Coventry; rated on May 9

    • Rated 5: Dhillons Plaice at 49 Woodway Lane, Coventry; rated on May 3

    • Rated 5: Imran Balti Hut at 197 Sewall Highway, Coventry; rated on May 3