Food hygiene ratings given to three Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Masala Jacks at 170 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on November 30
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: Pizza House at 988-992 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on November 30
• Rated 3: Pizza Planet at 641 Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry; rated on November 29