Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to three Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Masala Jacks at 170 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on November 30

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 3: Pizza House at 988-992 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on November 30

    • Rated 3: Pizza Planet at 641 Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry; rated on November 29