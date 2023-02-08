Food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
Taksim Turkish Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at 243 Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And First and Best, a takeaway at 93-95 King William Street, Coventry was also given a score of three on January 10.