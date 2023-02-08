Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Taksim Turkish Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at 243 Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

And First and Best, a takeaway at 93-95 King William Street, Coventry was also given a score of three on January 10.