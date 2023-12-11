Food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:33 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Festival, a pub, bar or nightclub at Festival Public House, Fenside Avenue, Coventry was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.

And Sandy Fish Bar & Kebab House, a takeaway at 49 Sandy Lane, Coventry was given a score of three on November 9.