Food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Festival, a pub, bar or nightclub at Festival Public House, Fenside Avenue, Coventry was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.
And Sandy Fish Bar & Kebab House, a takeaway at 49 Sandy Lane, Coventry was given a score of three on November 9.