Food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Darya Restaurant and Coffee Shop, at 2 Adelaide Street, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 11.

And Kurdish Coffee Shop, at 93-95 King William Street, Coventry was given a score of one on April 11.

It means that of Coventry's 505 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 387 (77%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.