Food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Darya Restaurant and Coffee Shop, at 2 Adelaide Street, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 11.

And Kurdish Coffee Shop, at 93-95 King William Street, Coventry was given a score of one on April 11.