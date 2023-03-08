Food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Sonargaon Tandoori, at 153 Daventry Road, Coventry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 7.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And De Laban, at 84 Dawlish Drive, Coventry was given a score of one on February 7.
It means that of Coventry's 517 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 387 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.