Food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Sonargaon Tandoori, at 153 Daventry Road, Coventry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 7.

And De Laban, at 84 Dawlish Drive, Coventry was given a score of one on February 7.