Food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Sonargaon Tandoori, at 153 Daventry Road, Coventry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 7.

And De Laban, at 84 Dawlish Drive, Coventry was given a score of one on February 7.

It means that of Coventry's 517 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 387 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.