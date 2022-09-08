Food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Subway, at Arena Retail Park, Classic Drive, Coventry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 2.
And Ashion Sandwich, at 10 Hay Lane, Coventry was given a score of one on August 5.
It means that of Coventry's 316 takeaways with ratings, 201 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.