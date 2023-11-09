Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tales of Tea at St Marys Guildhall, Bayley Lane, Coventry; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Restaurant Da Vinci at 48-50 Earlsdon Street, Coventry; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Sage at 45 Earlsdon Street, Coventry; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Chaye Khana at 113 Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Wagamama at Cathedral Lanes Shopping Centre, Broadgate, Coventry; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Tayper and Balla at 2 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on October 17

• Rated 4: Costa Coffee at Street Record, Gielgud Way, Coventry; rated on October 9

• Rated 4: Tian Restaurant and Bar at 39 Smithford Way, Coventry; rated on October 5

• Rated 4: Triumph Brewhouse at 33 Parkside, Coventry; rated on October 3

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Vanguard Avenue, Coventry; rated on November 6