Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Tales of Tea at St Marys Guildhall, Bayley Lane, Coventry; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Restaurant Da Vinci at 48-50 Earlsdon Street, Coventry; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Sage at 45 Earlsdon Street, Coventry; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Chaye Khana at 113 Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on October 26
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Wagamama at Cathedral Lanes Shopping Centre, Broadgate, Coventry; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Tayper and Balla at 2 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on October 17
• Rated 4: Costa Coffee at Street Record, Gielgud Way, Coventry; rated on October 9
• Rated 4: Tian Restaurant and Bar at 39 Smithford Way, Coventry; rated on October 5
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Triumph Brewhouse at 33 Parkside, Coventry; rated on October 3
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Vanguard Avenue, Coventry; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: Legends The Sandwich Shop at 288 Charter Avenue, Coventry; rated on October 26