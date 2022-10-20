Food hygiene ratings handed to 12 Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Dessert Planet at 530 Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Coundon Primary School at Forfield Road, Coventry; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Grey's Cafe at Selco, Austin Drive, Coventry; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Murray's Coffee Shop at Unit 2, Central Buildings, Warwick Road, Coventry; rated on August 16

• Rated 1: Blue Rooster at 21 Butts, Coventry; rated on September 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Newlands at Tile Hill Lane, Coventry; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: The Wallace at Keresley Road, Coventry; rated on June 27

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: New Eastern Fried Chicken at 534-536 Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Binley Mega Chippy at 3 Brandon Road, Coventry; rated on October 14

• Rated 4: Peri Peri Original at 6-8 Carter Road, Coventry; rated on October 18

• Rated 4: Kotthu Street at 10 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on September 22