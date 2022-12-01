Food hygiene ratings handed to five Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Chennai Dosa at 872 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on November 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Vale at Nod Rise, Coventry; rated on November 22
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go!, Unit D at Cannon Park Centre, Lynchgate Road, Coventry; rated on November 24
• Rated 3: Station Plaice Fish Bar at 36-40 Station Avenue, Coventry; rated on November 2
• Rated 0: Pizza World / Grill King at 16 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on November 2