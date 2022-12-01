Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to five Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 3: Chennai Dosa at 872 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on November 2

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Vale at Nod Rise, Coventry; rated on November 22

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Yo! To Go!, Unit D at Cannon Park Centre, Lynchgate Road, Coventry; rated on November 24

    • Rated 3: Station Plaice Fish Bar at 36-40 Station Avenue, Coventry; rated on November 2

    • Rated 0: Pizza World / Grill King at 16 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on November 2