Food hygiene ratings handed to five Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 3: Chennai Dosa at 872 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on November 2

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Vale at Nod Rise, Coventry; rated on November 22

Takeaways

Advertisement

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go!, Unit D at Cannon Park Centre, Lynchgate Road, Coventry; rated on November 24

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Station Plaice Fish Bar at 36-40 Station Avenue, Coventry; rated on November 2