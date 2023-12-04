Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to four Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 1: Cosy Cafe at Unit 2 The Parade, 113 Wheelwright Lane, Coventry; rated on November 3

    • Rated 1: Eatigo desserts at 529 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on November 2

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Arena Fish Bar at 306 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on November 2

    • Rated 1: Suka's Fried Chicken at 82 Wheelwright Lane, Coventry; rated on November 2