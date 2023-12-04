Food hygiene ratings handed to four Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 1: Cosy Cafe at Unit 2 The Parade, 113 Wheelwright Lane, Coventry; rated on November 3
• Rated 1: Eatigo desserts at 529 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on November 2
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Arena Fish Bar at 306 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on November 2
• Rated 1: Suka's Fried Chicken at 82 Wheelwright Lane, Coventry; rated on November 2