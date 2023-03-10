Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Steakout Meat House at 6 Corporation Street, Coventry; rated on March 6

    • Rated 5: Chaiiwala at 356 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on February 23

    • Rated 4: Lion Rock Cafe at 1 Coventry Retail Market, Queen Victoria Road, Coventry; rated on January 25

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Four Provinces at Four Provinces Club, 19 Allesley Old Road, Coventry; rated on March 2

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: German Doner Kebab at 5-9 Burges, Coventry; rated on March 2

    • Rated 5: Star Grill at 886 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on March 2

    • Rated 3: Prime Pizza and Kebab at 171 Walsgrave Road, Coventry; rated on February 9