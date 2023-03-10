Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Steakout Meat House at 6 Corporation Street, Coventry; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: Chaiiwala at 356 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on February 23
• Rated 4: Lion Rock Cafe at 1 Coventry Retail Market, Queen Victoria Road, Coventry; rated on January 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Four Provinces at Four Provinces Club, 19 Allesley Old Road, Coventry; rated on March 2
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: German Doner Kebab at 5-9 Burges, Coventry; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: Star Grill at 886 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on March 2
• Rated 3: Prime Pizza and Kebab at 171 Walsgrave Road, Coventry; rated on February 9