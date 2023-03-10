Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Steakout Meat House at 6 Corporation Street, Coventry; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: Chaiiwala at 356 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on February 23

• Rated 4: Lion Rock Cafe at 1 Coventry Retail Market, Queen Victoria Road, Coventry; rated on January 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Four Provinces at Four Provinces Club, 19 Allesley Old Road, Coventry; rated on March 2

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: German Doner Kebab at 5-9 Burges, Coventry; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Star Grill at 886 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on March 2