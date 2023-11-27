Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: B&A Shawarma at 138 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on October 26

    • Rated 1: Taste Vietnam at 188 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on October 25

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Stone Pizza & Stone Grill at 205-207 Longford Road, Coventry; rated on October 26