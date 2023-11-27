Food hygiene ratings handed to three Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: B&A Shawarma at 138 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on October 26
• Rated 1: Taste Vietnam at 188 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on October 25
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Stone Pizza & Stone Grill at 205-207 Longford Road, Coventry; rated on October 26