Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ginger Orange, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 50 Kenpas Highway, Coventry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.
And Frydays Seafare, a takeaway at 40 Kenpas Highway, Coventry was also given a score of three on July 26.