Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
KFC, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Vanguard Avenue, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 2.
And Humber Road Convenience, a takeaway at 3-5 Humber Road, Coventry was also given a score of four on August 2.