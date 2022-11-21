Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
35 minutes ago
Dan Piciola, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 174 Lythalls Lane, Coventry was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 21.
And Suka's Fried Chicken, a takeaway at 82 Wheelwright Lane, Coventry was given a score of two on October 21.