Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

House of Empowerment, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lady Lane, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.

And Chilli and Spice, a takeaway at 13 Ringwood Highway, Coventry was given a score of three on February 2.