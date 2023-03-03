Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
House of Empowerment, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lady Lane, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.
And Chilli and Spice, a takeaway at 13 Ringwood Highway, Coventry was given a score of three on February 2.