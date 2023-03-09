Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Mindi House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 118-120 Lower Ford Street, Coventry was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 8.
And Hello Chicken, a takeaway at 77 Harnall Lane East, Coventry was given a score of four on February 8.