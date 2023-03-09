Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Mindi House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 118-120 Lower Ford Street, Coventry was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 8.

And Hello Chicken, a takeaway at 77 Harnall Lane East, Coventry was given a score of four on February 8.