Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Cafe 455, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 455a Holyhead Road, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 13.

And Godiva Pizza, a takeaway at 17a Butts, Coventry was also given a score of four on October 18.