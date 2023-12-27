Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Simons Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lamb Street Centre, 1a Lamb Street, Coventry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.

And Jasmine, a takeaway at 142 Jardine Crescent, Coventry was given a score of one on November 22.