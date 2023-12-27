Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Simons Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lamb Street Centre, 1a Lamb Street, Coventry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.
And Jasmine, a takeaway at 142 Jardine Crescent, Coventry was given a score of one on November 22.