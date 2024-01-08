Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
Panchitos, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Archways House, 45 Spon End, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.

And La Culica, a takeaway at The Hollybush, 270 Holbrook Lane, Coventry was given a score of three on December 7.