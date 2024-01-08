Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Panchitos, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Archways House, 45 Spon End, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.
And La Culica, a takeaway at The Hollybush, 270 Holbrook Lane, Coventry was given a score of three on December 7.