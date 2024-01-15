Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dhaka Dynasty Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 294-296 Walsgrave Road, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 14.
And Zam Zam Grillz, a takeaway at 196-198 Foleshill Road, Coventry was given a score of three on December 14.