Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Dhaka Dynasty Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 294-296 Walsgrave Road, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 14.

And Zam Zam Grillz, a takeaway at 196-198 Foleshill Road, Coventry was given a score of three on December 14.