Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 7:57 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Yipin Bashu, at 3a Fairfax Street, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.

And Tang Chinese Restaurant, at 114-115 Far Gosford Street, Coventry was given a score of three on February 15.

It means that of Coventry's 498 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 382 (77%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.