Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Yipin Bashu, at 3a Fairfax Street, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.
And Tang Chinese Restaurant, at 114-115 Far Gosford Street, Coventry was given a score of three on February 15.
It means that of Coventry's 498 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 382 (77%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.