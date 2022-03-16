Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Yipin Bashu, at 3a Fairfax Street, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.

And Tang Chinese Restaurant, at 114-115 Far Gosford Street, Coventry was given a score of three on February 15.