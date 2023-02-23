Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
A Sushi, at 43 Hertford Street, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25.
And Franzos Coventry, at 14b Corporation Street, Coventry was also given a score of four on January 25.
It means that of Coventry's 519 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 387 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.