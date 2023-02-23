Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Sushi, at 43 Hertford Street, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Franzos Coventry, at 14b Corporation Street, Coventry was also given a score of four on January 25.