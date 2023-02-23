Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Sushi, at 43 Hertford Street, Coventry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25.

And Franzos Coventry, at 14b Corporation Street, Coventry was also given a score of four on January 25.

It means that of Coventry's 519 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 387 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.