Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Top 1 Pizza Coventry, at 47 Clay Lane, Stoke, Coventry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Tang Chinese Restaurant, at 114-115 Far Gosford Street, Coventry was given a score of two on October 17.
It means that of Coventry's 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 365 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.