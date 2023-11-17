Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Top 1 Pizza Coventry, at 47 Clay Lane, Stoke, Coventry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.

And Tang Chinese Restaurant, at 114-115 Far Gosford Street, Coventry was given a score of two on October 17.

It means that of Coventry's 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 365 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.