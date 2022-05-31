Four more deaths recorded in Coventry

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:59 pm

A total of 831 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 31 (Tuesday) – up from 827 on Monday.

They were among 18,381 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 155,380 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 31 (Tuesday) – up from 155,270 on Monday.