Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: H2O Lounge at 10 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Chinese Kitchen at 143-144 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 26

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Ballroom Climbing Wall at Ironmonger Row, Coventry; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Maeme's Piri Piri at 551 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Quinton Park Baptist Church at Quinton Park, Coventry; rated on February 8

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Tortilla, Unit SU5 at Cathedral Lanes Shopping Centre, Broadgate, Coventry; rated on January 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Boat Inn at The Boat Inn, Shilton Lane, Coventry; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Parkstone Working Mens Club at The Parkstone Club, 846 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on April 26

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Lillys Thai Kitchen at CV6 ; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Triple Ate Batch Bar at 888 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Wood End Chippy at 102 Hillmorton Road, Coventry; rated on April 19