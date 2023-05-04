Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: H2O Lounge at 10 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Chinese Kitchen at 143-144 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: The Ballroom Climbing Wall at Ironmonger Row, Coventry; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Maeme's Piri Piri at 551 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: Quinton Park Baptist Church at Quinton Park, Coventry; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Tortilla, Unit SU5 at Cathedral Lanes Shopping Centre, Broadgate, Coventry; rated on January 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Boat Inn at The Boat Inn, Shilton Lane, Coventry; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Parkstone Working Mens Club at The Parkstone Club, 846 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on April 26
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Lillys Thai Kitchen at CV6 ; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Triple Ate Batch Bar at 888 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Wood End Chippy at 102 Hillmorton Road, Coventry; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: Subway at 74a Walsgrave Road, Coventry; rated on April 13