Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Istanbul Restaurant at 17 Butts, Coventry; rated on April 24
• Rated 5: Wood End Community Centre at Wood End Community Association, Hillmorton Road, Coventry; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: Bean & Leaf Coffee House at 76 Hertford Street, Coventry; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: 2 Tone Corner Cafe Ltd / Simmer Down at Unit 5, The Courtyard Rear Of 74 To 80, Walsgrave Road, Coventry; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: The Pod Cafe at 31 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: Nando's at Showcase Cinema, Gielgud Way, Coventry; rated on April 12
• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at Pizza Hut, Gielgud Way, Coventry; rated on April 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at London Road, Coventry; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: Tollgate at The Tollgate, Holyhead Road, Coventry; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: The Painted Lady at 181 Longfellow Road, Coventry; rated on April 12
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 2 Quorn Way, Coventry; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 320 Holyhead Road, Coventry; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Wilda's Finest Feaster at 461 Holyhead Road, Coventry; rated on April 17