Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
23 minutes ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
52 minutes ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
1 hour ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
3 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
17 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Istanbul Restaurant at 17 Butts, Coventry; rated on April 24

    • Rated 5: Wood End Community Centre at Wood End Community Association, Hillmorton Road, Coventry; rated on April 19

    • Rated 5: Bean & Leaf Coffee House at 76 Hertford Street, Coventry; rated on April 18

    • Rated 5: 2 Tone Corner Cafe Ltd / Simmer Down at Unit 5, The Courtyard Rear Of 74 To 80, Walsgrave Road, Coventry; rated on April 13

    • Rated 5: The Pod Cafe at 31 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 13

    • Rated 5: Nando's at Showcase Cinema, Gielgud Way, Coventry; rated on April 12

    • Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at Pizza Hut, Gielgud Way, Coventry; rated on April 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Royal Oak at London Road, Coventry; rated on April 19

    • Rated 5: Tollgate at The Tollgate, Holyhead Road, Coventry; rated on April 17

    • Rated 5: The Painted Lady at 181 Longfellow Road, Coventry; rated on April 12

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 2 Quorn Way, Coventry; rated on April 18

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 320 Holyhead Road, Coventry; rated on April 17

    • Rated 5: Wilda's Finest Feaster at 461 Holyhead Road, Coventry; rated on April 17