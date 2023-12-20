Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Mocha Lounge limited at Westmede Centre, Winsford Avenue, Coventry; rated on December 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Gatehouse at Gate House Tavern, Hill Street, Coventry; rated on December 6

    • Rated 5: The Town Wall Tavern at Town Wall Tavern, Bond Street, Coventry; rated on December 6

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Kebab Rush at 151 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on November 30

    • Rated 5: Wok@Star at 71 Barker Butts Lane, Coventry; rated on November 22