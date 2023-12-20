Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Mocha Lounge limited at Westmede Centre, Winsford Avenue, Coventry; rated on December 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Gatehouse at Gate House Tavern, Hill Street, Coventry; rated on December 6
• Rated 5: The Town Wall Tavern at Town Wall Tavern, Bond Street, Coventry; rated on December 6
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Kebab Rush at 151 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Wok@Star at 71 Barker Butts Lane, Coventry; rated on November 22