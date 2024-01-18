Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Coventry establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 35-37 Upper Precinct, Coventry; rated on January 11

    • Rated 5: Quick Feast at Unit R1a Second Floor, West Orchards Shopping Centre, Smithford Way, Coventry; rated on January 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Golden Cross at Hay Lane, Coventry; rated on January 11

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Subway at Unit R2, Gallagher Retail Park, Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry; rated on January 5