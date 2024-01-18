Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 35-37 Upper Precinct, Coventry; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Quick Feast at Unit R1a Second Floor, West Orchards Shopping Centre, Smithford Way, Coventry; rated on January 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Golden Cross at Hay Lane, Coventry; rated on January 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit R2, Gallagher Retail Park, Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry; rated on January 5