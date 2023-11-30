Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Maharaja Grill and Balti House at The Pilot Hotel, Catesby Road, Coventry; rated on November 22
• Rated 5: Royal Cha at 21a Cross Cheaping, Coventry; rated on November 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Town Crier at Corporation Street, Coventry; rated on November 21