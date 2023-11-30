Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Maharaja Grill and Balti House at The Pilot Hotel, Catesby Road, Coventry; rated on November 22

    • Rated 5: Royal Cha at 21a Cross Cheaping, Coventry; rated on November 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Town Crier at Corporation Street, Coventry; rated on November 21