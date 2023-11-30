Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Maharaja Grill and Balti House at The Pilot Hotel, Catesby Road, Coventry; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Royal Cha at 21a Cross Cheaping, Coventry; rated on November 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: