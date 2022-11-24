Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bistrot Pierre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cathedral Lanes Shopping Centre, Broadgate, Coventry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.
And Gabriel's Fish Bar, a takeaway at 17 Earlsdon Street, Coventry was also given a score of five on November 16.