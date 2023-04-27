Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
33 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
41 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: KFC at Cross Point Court, Olivier Way, Coventry; rated on April 25

    • Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 94 Lower Precinct, Coventry; rated on April 20

    • Rated 5: Waterstones at 50-52 Lower Precinct, Coventry; rated on April 20

    • Rated 5: Deli Pap at 75 Moseley Avenue, Coventry; rated on April 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Penny Farthing at 2 Gramercy Park, Coventry; rated on April 25

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Subway at 3 Gramercy Park, Coventry; rated on April 25

    • Rated 5: New Garden at 74 Ansty Road, Coventry; rated on April 19

    • Rated 5: The Empress Fish Bar at 73 Binley Road, Coventry; rated on April 18