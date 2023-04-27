Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: KFC at Cross Point Court, Olivier Way, Coventry; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 94 Lower Precinct, Coventry; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Waterstones at 50-52 Lower Precinct, Coventry; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Deli Pap at 75 Moseley Avenue, Coventry; rated on April 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Penny Farthing at 2 Gramercy Park, Coventry; rated on April 25

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at 3 Gramercy Park, Coventry; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: New Garden at 74 Ansty Road, Coventry; rated on April 19