Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: KFC at Cross Point Court, Olivier Way, Coventry; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 94 Lower Precinct, Coventry; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Waterstones at 50-52 Lower Precinct, Coventry; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Deli Pap at 75 Moseley Avenue, Coventry; rated on April 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Penny Farthing at 2 Gramercy Park, Coventry; rated on April 25
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at 3 Gramercy Park, Coventry; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: New Garden at 74 Ansty Road, Coventry; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: The Empress Fish Bar at 73 Binley Road, Coventry; rated on April 18