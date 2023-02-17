Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Coventry restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bella Italia also t/a Super Nonna, at Bella Italia, 4 Belgrade Plaza, Upper Well Street, Coventry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 16.

And Manishas Kitchen, at Copsewood Sports And Social Club Ground, Allard Way, Coventry was also given a score of five on February 8.

It means that of Coventry's 519 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 387 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.