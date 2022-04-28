Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pizza 2 Go at 595-597 Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: Alan Higgs Centre at Allard Way, Coventry; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: BaxterStorey at Lyons Park, Sayer Drive, Coventry; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: Dirty Kitch at Unit 13d, Fargo Village, Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: Fresh Coffee Co at 114 Cannon Hill Road, Coventry; rated on March 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Twisted Barrel Ale at Unit 11, Fargo Village, Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Tasty House at 313 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Subway at 9b Cannon Park Centre, Lynchgate Road, Coventry; rated on February 23