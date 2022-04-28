Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Coventry establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pizza 2 Go at 595-597 Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Alan Higgs Centre at Allard Way, Coventry; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: BaxterStorey at Lyons Park, Sayer Drive, Coventry; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Dirty Kitch at Unit 13d, Fargo Village, Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Fresh Coffee Co at 114 Cannon Hill Road, Coventry; rated on March 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Twisted Barrel Ale at Unit 11, Fargo Village, Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on April 7

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tasty House at 313 Holbrook Lane, Coventry; rated on April 20