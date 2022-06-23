Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Standard Sweet Centre at 424-426 Foleshill Road, Coventry; rated on June 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Westwood Club at 260 Westwood Heath Road, Coventry; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Taverna Romanian Bar, Rear of at 37 Broad Street, Coventry; rated on May 31
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: M J Superstore at 493 Beake Avenue, Coventry; rated on June 15