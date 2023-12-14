Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: AGG at 35 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on November 28

    • Rated 5: Brayan Kurdish Restaurant at 12 Adelaide Street, Coventry; rated on August 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: New Spires at The New Spires, Grayswood Avenue, Coventry; rated on November 23

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Greggs at Unit 1d, Warwickshire Shopping Park, Kynner Way, Coventry; rated on December 4