Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: AGG at 35 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on November 28
• Rated 5: Brayan Kurdish Restaurant at 12 Adelaide Street, Coventry; rated on August 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: New Spires at The New Spires, Grayswood Avenue, Coventry; rated on November 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Greggs at Unit 1d, Warwickshire Shopping Park, Kynner Way, Coventry; rated on December 4