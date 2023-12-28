Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Burger King Unit B at Central Six Retail Park, Warwick Road, Coventry; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: Haute Dolci at 25 Trinity Street, Coventry; rated on December 6
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Coventry Shawarma King at 145 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Hot Pot Bar at 81 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on November 30