Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Burger King Unit B at Central Six Retail Park, Warwick Road, Coventry; rated on December 15

    • Rated 5: Haute Dolci at 25 Trinity Street, Coventry; rated on December 6

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Coventry Shawarma King at 145 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on November 30

    • Rated 5: Hot Pot Bar at 81 Far Gosford Street, Coventry; rated on November 30